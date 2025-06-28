Speedy clear-up after flytippers partially block Warwickshire road

FLYTIPPERS dumped such a huge pile of rubbish on a lane in Ullenhall that it was left almost entirely blocked.

The illegal offload was an ugly sprawl of what looked like old kitchen or wall cabinets, full black bin sacks, old bits of carpet, plasterboard, insulation and scrap wood.

The mess, abandoned overnight on Thursday/Friday 19th/20th June in Moat Farm Lane, was reported to Stratford District Council in the morning and removed speedily – it had gone by 3.30pm.

Former firefighter and station master Andrew Goodman from Henley, who reported it to the council and took the photographs, warned others that morning to take care if driving or cycling down that lane, as it was partially blocked.

Flytipping Moat Farm Lane, Ullenhall and, inset, in Morton Bagot. Photos: Andrew Goodman

In a separate recent incident flytippers not only left their rubbish strewn across a road in Stratford district but also set fire to it, leaving a blackened mess.

Statistics from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs show pavements and roads are the most common locations where waste is illegally dumped, followed by footpaths and bridleways. The vast majority of rubbish flytipped in Stratford is household waste and black bags, followed by building waste and old tyres.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, environmental and neighbourhood services portfolio holder, said: “The district council would urge all residents to dispose of their waste responsibly. Flytipping is not only an eyesore for our communities, but also harms our environment, poses risks to public health and safety and costs the district council money to clean up that could be spent on key services for residents.

Flytipping in Morton Bagot pic credit Andrew Goodman

“There are numerous legal and convenient ways to get rid of unwanted items, including Warwickshire County Council's Household Waste Recycling Centres and our bulky waste collection service. Residents are also reminded they can report fly-tipping quickly and easily through the council’s website, the SDC app or by calling the contact centre on 01789 260616, which helps us take action quickly as in this case.”