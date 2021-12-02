A CHANGE to the position of a speed limit sign on Stratford's Loxley Road has been highlighted as potentially increasing the danger at the busy Knights Lane crossroads.

As drivers leave Stratford there always were signs increasing the speed limit from 30mph to 50mph, followed by a further sign warning of the crossroads.

But since new houses have been built on both sides of the road, the speed limit and crossroads sign have effectively been swapped.

And that's inspired Carl Pritchard - known to many as joint owner of restaurant Scullery 33, which he and his business partner sold in March - to voice concern about how the new position of the speed limit sign could increase the dangers to road users in what is now an even busier area.

While the speed limit change means traffic coming in the opposite direction reaches the 30mph as the new housing starts, that means the announcement of the 50mph limit - and thus the potential to speed up - comes very close to Knights Lane.

Mr Pritchard told the Herald: "I have never seen a speed limit increase so close to a crossroads.

"What it's now saying as you come up to the crossroads is you can go from 30-50mph. It's human nature when there's an indication you can go faster you will - we're heading for a disaster."

"It should say slow down for the crossroads - when it's dark you wouldn't know the crossroads are there. It seems to me it's an accident waiting to happen."

The new position of the crossroads sign as you leave Stratford puts it before the access roads onto the new estates on each side of the road, meaning drivers not familiar with the area may not realise it's alerting them to the Knights Lane crossroads.

He recalled a fatal accident in the area a year ago and during lockdown when he was out delivering food from Scullery 33, he remembers being overtaken on that stretch near Knights Lane and the crossroads that follow very soon afterwards for Pimlico Lane.

But the says the increased risk could be eliminated if the sign was moved to the other side of the crossroads, meaning drivers wouldn't be encouraged to speed up until they have gone past Knights Lane and in the opposite direction will slow down before they get there and reach the new developments.

He approached the county council about the issue in late September but is not satisfied with the response.

That said: "Please be advised that the 50mph speed limit which currently exists is appropriate for the environment. The Police are responsible for enforcing speed limits - if you believe there is an issue with inappropriate driver behaviour, then it is the Police you would need to approach."

The email also said it would cost from £6-£8,000 to change a speed limit as it would require a new Traffic Regulation Order - though the sign has clearly been moved in response to the new development.

Mr Pritchard added: "When I noticed that the sign had been moved, it concerned me that it offered the wrong information, bearing in mind it was only a few yards/metres from the dangerous junction, where formerly there was an information sign warning of the crossroads ahead. So when I received the reply from Warwickshire County council, it was disappointing to see a standard reply closing the matter without any suggestion of investigation. Hopefully with the Herald highlighting the matter, they may think again.”

In a response to questions from the Herald, the county council confirmed the view expressed to Mr Pritchard that 50mph was appropriate for the environment and the new houses did not alter that environment sufficiently to warrant a change. It did not respond to questions about why the 50mph limit had not been moved to the other side of the Knights Lane crossroads or who paid for the movement in the limit that had recently taken place.