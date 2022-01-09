Speed bumps create a noise hell at Meon Vale

LOUD booms and house-shaking thuds are causing residents misery and despair after the ‘wrong type’ of speed bump was installed on their road.

Developer St Modwen carried out the work on Wellington Avenue, Meon Vale, in October in a bid to slow traffic in the area.

However, residents told the Herald last week that the plan had backfired and that the speed bumps had led to excessive noise and vibrations.

The avenue is the only access route to the 20-acre Meon Vale Business Park at the end of the road, which means there is a constant stream of heavy goods vehicles.

Meon Vale residents including Siobhan Neill, her partner Jason Saunders and their son Theo pictured outside their house where they have suffered sleepless nights because of the new speed calming measures. Photo: Mark Williamson M51/12/21/0055. (53977796)

Residents say the noise from vehicles thumping over the bumps is worse when trucks and, in particular, car transporters, are empty as the sound becomes more echoing and thunderous.

Wellington Avenue resident Iwona Muniak described the noise as unbearable. She explained: “Every three minutes there is noise and the house shakes. One day last week seven empty trucks went past in two minutes, five of them were car transporters.

“It starts at 5.30am with the bed and bedroom furniture shaking, and the noise is unbearable even with the windows closed.

“I would love for the person who made the decision to put in the bumps to come over to mine for half an hour and see how they like it.

“It would be quieter living in the middle of the Birmingham Airport runway.”

Meon Vale residents met with the Herald to protest about the new speed-calming road bumps. Photo: Mark Williamson M51/12/21/0040. (53977795)

Iwona works from home and, in a desperate effort to find some quiet, has moved her desk into the bathroom. Other residents have similarly miserable experiences.

Louis Noriega, a former builder, said he was worried about potential structural damage to his property.

He shared a video of a glass of water filmed while an HGV passed. “You can see the water violently trembling. It is like something out of Jurassic Park,” he said, likening the footage to the earth tremors caused by a T-Rex on the prowl in the Spielberg film.

Others agreed that Christmas decorations, pictures and mirrors on walls no longer stay on walls or are left crooked by the constant vibrations.

Mental health concerns have also been raised.

Residents Iwona Muniak and Michelle Johnson tell of their despair over speed bumps. Photo: Mark Williamson M51/12/21/0060. (53977797)

Mum Sam Wright lives 20 metres from a bump. She said: “I’ve been complaining since a week after they went in. I tried to live with the noise but now it’s massively affecting my mental health. I’m not sleeping because of the noise my two children, who are four and five, are being woken up as early as 3am and sometimes wake screaming as the bangs are that loud.”

Other residents, driven mad by the noise, said they were looking to move unless the situation was sorted quickly.

Michelle Johnson works at Warwick Hospital A+E as a trainee nurse and said that she was struggling to cope as with the disrupted sleep that the noisy traffic caused.

She said: “I am hard of hearing, with 50 per cent loss in both ears, and believe me when I say the noise and vibrations are horrendous.

“It is tiring me out and has an impact on my work in the hospital, which is busy and stressful.”

She added: “We have lived here for four years and this is the final straw and will be looking to move as soon as possible next year.”

After receiving multiple complaints about the speed bumps, St Modwen issued a statement to residents.

It said: “St Modwen took the decision to introduce these traffic calming measures to address speeding issues along the road following consultation with the Meon Vale Residents Association and local councillors, who advised us that the majority of residents were supportive of taking this action.

A truck negotiating one of the new speed bumps at Meon Vale. Photo: Mark Williamson M51/12/21/7279. (53977799)

“We’re sorry to hear that an unintended consequence of installing the traffic calming has been an increase in noise and vibrations from HGVs travelling over the speed bumps – please be assured that we are aware of this issue and are taking the matter seriously.

“We have already put some measures in place, including reducing the speed limit along the road to 20mph from 30mph until the road is adopted by the local highways authority following completion of construction work across the site. We are also liaising with businesses and occupiers at the business park to make their colleagues and drivers aware of the issue.

“While we are limited in being able to agree further modifications to the road before it is adopted, we have arranged a meeting in January with Warwickshire County Council’s highways team to explore further options and measures that might be available.

“Once this meeting has taken place and we’ve had an opportunity to assess these options, the St Modwen team we will be sure to contact you again to provide another update.”

Residents are worried that it could take up to two years for the road to become adopted by the council. They are asking for wider consultation and for the speed bumps to be removed as soon as possible.

It has also been pointed out that the speed bumps St Modwen installed are not appropriate for Wellington Avenue, a long and wide straight road with a speed limit of 20mph.

Architect George Hutton-Attenborough, who has experience of building car parks, said that the wrong bumps had been installed by St Modwen.

The Herald story from 30th December edition. (54156498)

He explained: “The speed restrictors they have installed are commonly known as speed bumps, not speed humps. Speed bumps are an aggressive form of traffic calming, whereas speed humps have a shallower curve to restrict traffic to 20 to 30mph.

“Temporary speed bumps like the ones installed in Meon Vale are designed to reduce the speed of traffic that normally travels at between 5 and 10mph down to a speed between 2 to 5mph. These products are designed primarily for car parks and not public roads.

Unfortunately as the road has not been adopted, this allows St Modwen to avoid highways regulations.

However, there are general obligations and consultations that a private owner should consider before carrying out traffic calming on ‘private land’ such as talking with emergency services, transport providers and local residents.”

He continued: “Incorrectly placed speed bumps can make traffic more dangerous constantly slowing and speeding up of traffic in a given area has a likelihood of increased air pollution, noise, higher vehicle upkeep costs, and the potential impact of traffic being naturally diverted elsewhere.

“Finally, the owner may be entirely liable for any damages, injuries or other claims linked to temporary traffic calming measures that occur on their property.”