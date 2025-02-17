Specialists appointed to create vision for World Shakespeare Campus in Stratford

A TEAM of architects, designers, engineers and planners have been appointed to create a masterplan for a World Shakespeare Campus in Stratford.

Experts at BDP will carry out business planning and feasibility studies during a six-month project to help shape the campus as part of the wider Gateway Project.

The campus is a key element in the redevelopment of the triangle of land between Arden Street, Birmingham Road and Windsor Street, including the Windsor Street multi-storey car park, which would be demolished, and the coach park.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is leading the campus element, and this week announced that BDP will carry out a scoping exercise to create “a comprehensive vision that will inform the future direction of the World Shakespeare Campus”.

Central to that campus will, subject to funding, be a new Shakespeare museum which SBT aims to link with the Birthplace in Henley Street.

A map showing the site of the World Shakespeare Campus.

Tim Aucott, director of strategy and change at SBT, said: “Our ambition for the World Shakespeare Campus is to create a space in the heart of Stratford that honours Shakespeare’s enduring legacy and celebrates his hometown.

“To achieve such an ambitious and wide-reaching project we’ve partnered with an organisation that has unrivalled experience in delivering masterplans that balance the needs of residents and the opportunities for growth and renewal.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at BDP.”

BDP has a history of working on heritage and culture-focussed sites, with high-profile projects including the York Castle Gateway, Canterbury Christ Church University masterplan and the Southgates masterplan in King’s Lynn.

Gergana Draganova, urbanism director at BDP said: “We are creating a vision for the new home of Shakespeare for the world. This project presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape a cultural and heritage destination of international significance.

“Our team brings a balance of global expertise and local sensitivity, ensuring the World Shakespeare Campus is a place that is socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable.”

The Gateway Project has been a long talked about scheme to regenerate a central part of Stratford, including the empty offices on the corner of Arden Street.

Until last year it had been in a stalemate over finance and landownership. However, after lengthy negotiations involving Stratford District Council and other landowners, the West

Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) last summer unveiled a multi-million-pound investment that will help to kickstart the project.

The WMCA money was thought to be in the region of £9 million and will be for 118 affordable new homes on the part of the site that fronts Birmingham Road and Arden Street, creating 80 jobs in process.

A planning application is expected this year.

The remainder for the site could include offices, apartments, shops and a hotel.