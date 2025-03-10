Spate of motorbike thefts in Stratford as three stolen in two days

THREE motorbikes were stolen in Stratford last week.

A grey Yamaha R125 was stolen from Squirrel Street overnight on 6th-7th March (crime no. 23/9593/25) while a red Suzuki SV650SX was stolen from Lodge Road during a five minute window from 6.23am on 7th March (23/9581/25).

The third motorbike - a black Honda CB125F- was taken from a driveway in Kensington Close between 7pm on 6th March and 2.40pm on 7th March (23/9647/25).

Warwickshire Police is appealing for information about the thefts and wants to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage which could help their investigations. Contact police on 101 or call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.