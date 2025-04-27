Sparks literally flew with the opening of Chedham’s Yard last weekend.

The former Wellesbourne wheelwrights gives a fascinating glimpse into skills and crafts from days gone by.

The first open day of the year at Chedham’s Yard in Wellesbourne saw volunteer blacksmith Carl Swanson at work as visitors looked on. Photo: Mark Williamson

The forge was a highlight for many visitors, where blacksmith Carl Swanson demonstrated some of the near-magical things that can be done with a hammer, tongs and hot metal. And the sparks really flew when he created a vibrant display that illuminated the dark forge - beautifully captured by Herald lensman Mark Williamson.

Mr Swanson explained: “Making sparks on this scale isn’t something that blacksmiths would normally aim to do in the course of their work, but visitors love to see it. Photographic groups come specially for the opportunity to capture this spectacular moment. It takes skill and concentration to make it happen - and extra hot metal.”

Rhian Kirkpatrick from New Zealand along with her husband Simon and children Jack, aged eight, Lauren, five, and Harry, two, took part oin the Easter egg hubt at Chedham’s on Saturday. It was a return to the village for Rhian having been a resident of the village until 15 years ago when she emigrated the NZ. Photo: Mark Williamson

Chedham’s Yard opened its gates on Saturday to enthusiastic Easter egg hunters. Children followed a trail around the historic wheelwright’s yard to seek out Easter bunnies and nests of eggs.

Altogether, the Yard welcomed 130 visitors to its first opening of the year. Adults were just as enthusiastic to discover the unusual site - hidden away in Wellesbourne - with its workshops, full of the old tools and equipment left by five generations of the Chedham family.

Chedham’s Yard tour guide Janet Hall admired this wood easter egg chicken made by volunteer woodturner Tony Bright for the Easter egg hunt held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

New additions to the collection of gifts for sale, hand-made by volunteers, were well received. They included wood-turned egg cups made by Tony Bright and souvenirs made out of clinker from the forge created by Margaret Taylor.

Tour guide Janet Hall said: ‘It is so good to be open again and see people from the local area and further afield enjoy this site as much as we volunteers do. The way the wheelwrights and blacksmiths used to work in the yard in the past seems to become more and more intriguing to visitors as time moves on.’

The yard is open, entry free, every Saturday 11am to 4pm with a last entry at 3.30pm. Its 2025 programme of 25 Saturday events, led by invited experts, ranges from wheelwrighting skills to saving hedgehogs and from long bow making to a family fun day. Further information is available from www.chedhamsyard.org.uk