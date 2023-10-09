THE heart of Spain can be found in the heart of Stratford where the Bull – El Toro pub offers Spanish cuisine including tapas with fine wines and a warm welcome for both locals and visitors.

Joint owner, David Gonzalez, has run El Café Tapas Kitchen and Wine Bar in Shipston for 12 years and the White Swan in Kineton and was looking for an extra location in Stratford and had a clear idea in his mind of what he wanted.

The Bull/El Toro business partners David Gomez Gonzalez, left, and Jonny Ricks, right, raised a glass this week to their new venture with colleagues Alice Mills, marketing, and chefs Daniel Holland and Harvey Errington. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

”Stratford was always on the radar but we wanted something slightly out of the main town centre. We’re in the heart of Old Town close to Holy Trinity Church so the location will appeal to locals and visitors. We want to create a place where everybody is welcome and something that will last and it’s been so far so good since we opened at the end of April beginning of May,” David said.