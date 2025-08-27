LOCAL artist Sarah Holmes, known for her striking charcoal depictions of wildlife, has been named a double finalist with two pieces in the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year competition.

Sarah, from Southam, has also been longlisted for the highly regarded Explorers Against Extinction’s Sketch for Survival global art initiative.

Both competitions raise vital funds in aid of wildlife conservation.

Balancing a full-time career alongside her artistic endeavours, she creates a limited body of work each year. Principally working in charcoal, she’s attracted to the medium’s versatility, intensity, and ability to convey both stillness and movement. She uses deep blacks and soft gradients to depict animals in their natural habitats.

“Being recognised among some of the finest wildlife artists in the world is an incredible honour,” said Sarah. “Due to other commitments, I produce only a small number of pieces each year, having returned to art only a few years ago, I’m astonished to have all my entries selected!”

The Wildlife Artist of the Year competition, founded by the celebrated wildlife artist, David Shepherd, CBE, is globally renowned and has raised over £1 million through art sales to date.

This year, there were 1,340 submissions from accomplished artists across 68 countries, with approximately 150 pieces selected for the final.

The 2025 exhibition will be held at the Mall Galleries in London from 9th to 13th September.

Similarly, Sketch for Survival is an initiative by the international conservation charity Explorers Against Extinction, which showcases art inspired by endangered species.

It increases awareness about species extinction and biodiversity loss, whilst also raising funds for global wildlife conservation efforts.

This year, the competition received over 3,500 entries from more than 119 countries, depicting 78 different threatened species. The longlist comprises of 155 artworks, with the shortlist of 100 pieces to be announced in mid-September.

The exhibition will be displayed in the OXO Gallery, central London, with artworks sold for charity via online auction.

Originals are currently exhibited in one location locally, at the Puddleduck Café and Gallery in Napton.

Further works can be seen at https://sarahholmes.art/