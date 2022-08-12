South Warwickshire woman taking on the longest horse race in the world

TACKLING the longest and toughest horse race in the world has always been on the radar of Meredith Jarman.

And now the 35-year-old self-employed relief worker from Claverdon finally gets to tick the Mongol Derby off her bucket list.

Meredith Jarman. (58543984)

In 1224, Genghis Khan set up the world’s first long-distance postal transmission system. Using a massive network of horse stations – ‘morin urtuus’ in Mongolian – his hardy messengers could gallop from Kharkhorin to the Caspian Sea in a number of days.