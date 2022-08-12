Home   News   Article

South Warwickshire woman taking on the longest horse race in the world

By Craig Gibbons
Published: 13:34, 12 August 2022
TACKLING the longest and toughest horse race in the world has always been on the radar of Meredith Jarman.

And now the 35-year-old self-employed relief worker from Claverdon finally gets to tick the Mongol Derby off her bucket list.

Meredith Jarman. (58543984)
In 1224, Genghis Khan set up the world’s first long-distance postal transmission system. Using a massive network of horse stations – ‘morin urtuus’ in Mongolian – his hardy messengers could gallop from Kharkhorin to the Caspian Sea in a number of days.

