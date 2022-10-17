South Warwickshire woman’s six-hour wait for ambulance after fall at home

HANDOVER delays at hospital left an 82-year-old woman waiting six hours for an ambulance to arrive at her home after she suffered a fall.

While she was distressed by the incident, the woman from Alderminster, who did not wish to be identified, was uninjured and was supported by her friend, Mark Wydall, who happened to be visiting when the fall took place.

It’s the second such incident in the district in the space of a few weeks. The Herald reported on 22nd September that a 90-year-old man in Lower Quinton waited seven hours for an ambulance after suffering a fall.