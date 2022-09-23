South Warwickshire villagers vow to continue fight against quarry

VILLAGERS say their feelings are ‘stronger than ever’ and have vowed to keep fighting plans for a quarry in Barford.

The battle to stop sand and gravel mining going ahead at Wasperton Farm, just a few hundred metres from their homes, has been raging for almost seven years. Residents are worried about the health risk caused by toxic fine dust particles, that can cause permanent damage to the lungs. Research suggests these are particularly dangerous to children and older people.

There are also fears that the peaceful village community will be ruined by noise and congestion from the plant, which will be just 550 yards from the village primary and nursery school, attended by 200 children.

Barford protest 25 May (59469281)

Smiths Concrete, which wants to build the quarry, estimates 200 HGV lorries will need to travel in and out of the site each day, creating more than 1,000 journeys each week. To allay local fears, Smiths recently issued a press release and response document which is aimed at answering concerns voiced by residents at a series of village hall meetings.

But a statement on behalf of Barford, Wasperton and Sherborne residents dismissed Smiths’ report as ‘nothing new’ and said it contained ‘flawed assertions, assumptions and misinformation’.

Retired GP and Barford resident Dr Malcolm Eykyn told the Herald: “We feel they are making many assertions and assumptions that just aren’t the case. Some of the information they provide is spurious. We’ve been able to contest more or less everything they’ve said.”

He added: “Feelings are stronger than ever and residents are even more determined to stop this quarry.

“It’s not just here in Barford but also in Sherbourne and Wasperton, residents have unanimously asked us to continue our campaign.”

In July, Warwickshire County Council gave the go-ahead for Smiths to build the quarry, which will be 220 acres – twice the size of Barford village.

As well as the toxic silica dust from the mine, villagers are also concerned about pollution and congestion caused by the flow of HGV lorries rumbling in and out of the quarry.

A Go Fund Me page, set up by villagers to support their protest, has raised nearly £3,000.

Locals also point to the fact that the quarry will be sited on rich, fertile ‘alluvial’ soil that is currently used to grow crops.

They believe that given ongoing food shortages, taking this land out of crop production does not make sense.

Barford children (59469279)

Smiths Concrete, a subsidiary of building materials giant Hanson, has promised to restore the land once mining is complete.

But Dr Eykin rejects this, claiming it would not be possible to restore the soil to the same high grade.

In a statement as part of the recent response press release and document, Ray Chambers, general manager at Smiths Concrete, said: “Warwickshire’s sand and gravel reserves are running out, but our proposals for a new quarry at Wasperton Farm would provide around a third of Warwickshire’s needs for the next 10+ years.

“The feedback received from the local community has helped shape our final plans, which we will be submitting to Warwickshire County Council soon.”

Smiths has promised there will be no drilling or blasting and that the site will be worked and restored in stages.

It says there will be no more dust than from normal farming activities. To cut down on the risk of dust being blown over the village, it says it will use a wet washing process, build 3-5 metre ‘screening’ embankments around active areas, use water sprays to limit dust on roads and introduce high-pressure wheel washes for lorries.

The land earmarked for the quarry site is owned by St John’s College, one of the wealthiest colleges of Oxford University, with endowments of £704m.

Mum-of-two Rose Lord and husband Ryan have lived in Barford for seven years.

The couple’s five-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter attend the village primary school, St Peter’s.

Rose told the Herald: “The distance from the site where they want to put this massive quarry and our children’s school is about 600m, which is frighteningly close.

“I have concerns about the health impact this will have, particularly from the perspective of what toxic fine particulate silica dust can do to developing lungs.

“It’s something we really don’t want here and it’s quite devastating, because there’s such a lovely sense of community in this village but if this goes ahead it would force us to move because I’d feel too worried to stay here.”

She added: “There’s a resounding feeling that we’re not giving up as a community, we’re not going to roll over and let it happen.”