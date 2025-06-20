A CAMPAIGN to hold off giving Warwickshire children smart phones until they are at least 14 has gained support at a school in south Warwickshire.

More and more schools are putting their support behind the campaign, with one of the latest being Brailes C of E Primary School. A banner event on 19th May saw parents, pupils and staff come together to show their backing.

Mary Cole is a parent who has two children at the school and has been involved with the campaign since December. She and two other parents funded the banner and the support for the smartphone free campaign at the school has been encouraging. This includes parents joining a Whatsapp group set up for Brailes school by Mary.

“I’ve had parents coming up and thanking me for all my hard work with the campaign,” Mary told the Herald.

“There is genuine worry about the effects of smartphones on children and the data is now proving to be too shocking to ignore. As adults we are all so attached to our phones - what does that say to our children? The phone is more important than them. That is heart-breaking. Phones were designed to be as addictive as slot machines. If adults struggle to control the impulse to scroll - how can we expect children to?

“I was relieved to discover the campaign and it really resonated with me. Living on a farm my two boys have a very outdoor childhood. They are always busy and seeing them addicted to a phone and stuck indoors would be heart-breaking. So it is not on my radar to hand over a smartphone as soon as they start secondary school. However, my fear is the peer pressure and isolation that could face them unless more parents decide to delay. That is a really big concern - no one wants their child to be the odd one out.”

Mary believes that the way to ease this pressure on parents of primary school age children is for secondary schools to ban smartphones from the school day.

“If parents know that their child will not need a phone at secondary school or be allowed to take one with them - then buying a simple brick phone will evoke the norm instead.”

The Stour Federation is a partnership that involves several schools in south Warwickshire working together to improve the quality of education, a partnership that Brailes school is a part of. The federation actively promotes a smartphone-free childhood with its parents, and its children have never been allowed to use phones in school. Any older children who do have a phone for travel purposes, whether that be getting the bus or walking alone, must hand it in upon arrival and cannot access it until they leave school grounds at the end of the day.

Parents, staff and pupils of Brailes School gathered to support Smartphone-free Childhood campaign. Photo: Olena Onufrienko

Christian Hilton, CEO of the Stour Federation, told the Herald that there is no more time to wait for further studies or regulation on smartphone usage in schools.

He said: "Doctors and even tech engineers warn that smartphones are designed to be addictive, much like playing a fruit machine, deliberately using brain science to make them hard to put down, especially for children. The growing body of evidence points to poor mental health, reduced attention spans, exposure to harmful content, and the critical loss of time spent on essential real-world activities like playing and interacting."

Christian said that the federation believes immediate collective action is paramount. By agreeing to delay smartphone access, parents and schools can effectively relieve the immense peer pressure children face.

"Our goal is to foster a play-based childhood where children can thrive, uninterrupted by the constant demands of a screen. By standing together, we can protect our children from the pervasive harms of smartphone addiction and ensure they experience the healthy, play-rich upbringing they deserve.”

Charlotte Ashton is the regional lead for the Smartphone Free Childhood campaign in Warwickshire. She is pleased to see the support from schools such as Brailes, telling the Herald about the backing the campaign is receiving.

She said: “Schools are an important part of creating a new social law where children don't have personal smartphones, which, the evidence shows, is bad for their physical and mental health and prevents them developing properly.

“As soon as we show parents the evidence for the wide variety of harm that smartphones and social media are doing to children, there is an immediate reaction. Parents go ‘oh my gosh, we need to change this’. It's about schools, experts and parents coming together. This includes doctors and education professionals.

“Schools like Brails get to see exactly how smartphone technology works and what it's doing to our children. Showing the impact can be transformational in creating a new kind of more positive social law.”