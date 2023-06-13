South Warwickshire village joins together to open community shop

A VILLAGE’S new shop is officially open for business after Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, cut the ribbon on Friday (9th June).

Norton Lindsay latest community venture is located at the New Inn, the pub which was saved by the villagers.

The committee which helped save the pub worked with residents to secure more than £90,000 through donations and grants to make project possible.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, cut a ribbon to open the new village shop at the New Inn in Norton Lindsay last Friday where he was pictured with Daksha and Devshi Keshavala who run the new venture, Hugh Gilmour and Rob Brook of the pub management committee, and Warwick Town Crier Michael Reddy. Photo: Mark Williamson

Pictured with Mr Weston are Daksha and Devshi Keshavala, who will add the new store to their Snitterfield Stores operation.

Also pictured are Hugh Gilmour and Rob Brook, of the pub management committee, and Warwick Town Crier Michael Reddy.

The opening was made possible with support from Warwick District Council, Pub is the Hub, Norton Lindsey Parish Council, The Seccombe Trust, The Stilton Sniffers and a number of village benefactors.