A PUB near Shipston has made it onto a list of the country’s top places to eat.

The Royal Oak in Whatcote is included in the 2023 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, voted for by food writers and professional chefs.

It’s the latest in a string of accolades for owner and head chef Richard Craven and his wife Solanche, as the pair have held a coveted Michelin star since October 2019.