South Warwickshire venue is named Shakespeare Camra’s pub of the year

DRINKERS at Thirst Edition in Shipston raised a glass in celebration after the pub was awarded Shakespeare branch of Camra Warwickshire Pub of the Year 2023.

The timing couldn’t have been better as managing directors, David Allsopp and his wife, Jeanette, recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of the micropub’s opening in Church Street. During that time it has stocked more than 1,100 different cask ales and has, according to David, had the most gins on sale in town.

David Allsopp and his wife, Jeanette, front centre, join regulars at Thirst Edition micropub in Shipston after it was awarded Pub of the Year South Warwickshire by Shakespeare CAMRA.

David said: “Camra have been coming for a couple of years but I never thought I’d get pub of the year. I’d say 75 to 80 per cent of what they’re looking for is all about the ale – the variety of ales on offer, the condition, how the ale is looked after and how it tastes.