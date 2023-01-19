SCHOOLS across the district are putting plans in place to remain open during strike action by teachers in February and March.

The National Education Union (NEU) said its members will hold the walkouts after nine out of ten voted for strike action in a dispute over pay. The union estimates that the action could affect more than 23,000 schools, with the first strike scheduled for Wednesday, 1st February.

Jane Tailby, Headteacher at Bridgetown School, Stratford (61920035)

Further industrial action is planned for 1st, 15th and 16th March.