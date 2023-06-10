South Warwickshire’s historic bridge due for repairs

WORK is to start this summer on major repairs to the historic Binton Bridge South at Welford that will involve temporary closures of the carriageway for around eight months from August.

The project is part of a programme of historic bridge maintenance in Warwickshire that’s costing £6.3 million, of which nearly £5m is being provided by the government. The rest is coming from the county council’s capital investment fund.

The bridge at Welford, which carries Binton Road over the River Avon into the village, was built between 1806 and 1809. It is a Grade II-listed building that is constructed from a combination of limestone masonry and brickwork and consists of five arches.