South Warwickshire’s health services ranked 25th best in the country

SOUTH Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust was ranked a respectable 25th in the league tables of the best and worst-performing NHS trusts in England.

It is the first time the tables have been published by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as part of a quarterly rankings system which the government says will pinpoint where urgent support is needed.

However, experts have questioned the helpfulness of the tables, warning that hospital performance is “not as simple as good or bad”.

The rankings score trusts based on a range of measures, including finances and patient access to care, as well as bringing down waiting times for operations and A&E, and improving ambulance response times.

Trusts are categorised in four segments, with the first reflecting the best performers and the fourth showing the worst.

Warwick Hospital

SWFT, which runs Warwick, Stratford and Shipston hospitals, was in the second section for acute trusts while the University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust was placed in the lowest section at number 132.

Top performers will be given greater freedoms and investment, DHSC said.

The majority of the top 10 best-performing hospitals in the country were specialist trusts with Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at the top, followed by the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust, and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

The best-performing large hospital trust was Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which came in at number nine.

Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was ranked bottom of the table.

Senior managers at trusts that are persistently ranked poorly could see their pay docked, while NHS leaders will have extra pay incentives to go into challenged trusts and turn them around.

There are also new rankings for ambulance trusts. West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust was placed sixth out of 10.

From next summer, the tables will be expanded to cover integrated care boards, which are responsible for planning health services, and wider areas of NHS performance.