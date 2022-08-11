South Warwickshire residents urged to use water wisely to avoid hosepipe ban

WATER company Severn Trent is appealing to Stratford residents to ‘use water wisely’, so it can avoid a hosepipe ban.

It warns that although its network is in ‘a good position’, extreme heat and lack of rain are pushing-up demand to ‘the highest peaks on record’.

Close up of chrome tap, water running.

The company, which supplies water to 4.5 million homes and businesses from the Bristol Channel to the Humber and mid-Wales to the East Midlands, says it is ‘actively managing its drought action plan’.

This includes pumping an extra hundred million litres of water into the network daily.

It has also doubled the number of tankers in its fleet, to move water around faster.

Engineers are repairing 3,000 leaks a month, as it reports the hot weather and dry ground are causing more burst pipes.

Sophie Evans-Young, water efficiency manager at Severn Trent, said: “Our region has experienced the driest July in a century and with no rainfall in the forecast, we’re asking people to be mindful of their water use, as small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference."

Severn Trent’s appeal follows action by other water companies including Thames Water, which is preparing to bring in a temporary hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.

Southern Water has already put in place a temporary hosepipe ban for the Isle of Wight and Hampshire affecting up to one million customers, while South East Water for Sussex and Kent will bring in temporary restrictions on hosepipes and sprinklers for 2.2 million customers from Friday.

Hosepipe bans prevent the use a hose to water gardens, fill swimming or paddling pools, or wash cars.

Breaking the ban can result in a fine of up to £1,000.

Warwickshire and the surrounding region experienced the driest July in a century and little or no rain is forecast this week.

On Tuesday, the Met Office issued an amber extreme heat warning for Warwickshire, much of the southern half of England and parts of eastern Wales.

It comes into force from today [Thursday] until the end of Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach low-to-mid 30C.

Water-saving tips from Severn Water:

• When watering plants, use a watering can rather than a hose

• A sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of drinking water in one hour –more water than a family of four use in an average day

• Don’t water your grass - thirsty lawns will quickly bounce back once it starts raining again

• Use a water butt to store water when it rains so you can use it on your garden when it’s dry

• Opt for water-efficient plants such as blanket flower (gaillardia), sea holly (eryngium amethystinum) or euphorbia

• Clean your car with a bucket and sponge, rather than a hosepipe or pressure washer

• Water plants with leftover water from the paddling pool

• Check to see if you have a leaky loo

• Don’t leave the tap running while you clean your teeth