South Warwickshire resident conned out of £93,000 by rogue trader from Dorset

A ROGUE trader who conned an elderly and vulnerable south Warwickshire resident out of more than £93,000 has been jailed for two years.

Between 2017 and 2018, Alex Daniel Martin, 30, who traded as Ideal Home Systems Limited of Forest Heath House, Station Road, Sway, Dorset, made multiple visits to the victim’s home, despite being based 200 miles away.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service, which investigated Martin, said he repeatedly scammed the resident, charging her exorbitant amounts for work he claimed to have carried out to her roof, including cleaning, the application of an anti-fungal spray and repointing.

The victim also made a large upfront payment for a ‘bespoke driveway’.

An expert surveyor concluded that the only evidence of any work being done was that the guttering and downpipes were clear, and that a wall may have been cleaned.

The value of this work was described as ‘negligible’.

The court heard that Martin, of Rosehill Drive, Bransgore, Dorset, was using the victim’s money to fund a gambling habit.

Trading Standards Officers launched an investigation in August 2018 after they received a complaint from a family member of the victim.

On Monday (13th June) at Warwick Crown Court, Martin was sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty to two offences under the Fraud Act 2006 and one offence under the Companies Act 2006 at an earlier hearing.

A Criminal Behaviour Order was also imposed for a five-year period and Martin was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and £10,000 prosecution costs.

Martin has been paying back the money and the court ordered him to pay the balance owed of £4,900.

Martin was already banned from being a company director.

In mitigation, Jamie Gammon said Martin had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, was paying the money back that he had taken and had sought help for his gambling issues.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety said:

“This has been a very lengthy and complicated investigation, but I’m delighted that our Trading Standards Service has been able to bring about a successful prosecution.”

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to seek to protect the most vulnerable in our community by raising awareness of the activities of rogue traders, supporting vulnerable residents when rogue traders arrive on their doorstep and investigating and prosecuting perpetrators.”