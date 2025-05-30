BIRMINGHAM Pride 2025 took place last weekend, and there was a strong contingent representing south Warwickshire.

Around 75,000 people took to the streets of Birmingham on 24th and 25th May with a variety of performances taking place. There was also the pride parade which saw thousands of people make their way across the city on Saturday.

Pride of Gaydon …. Aston Martin employees from the luxury car manufacturer’s Gaydon headquarters joined in with the festivities at last Saturday’s Birmingham Pride march through the city centre. Photo: Mark Williamson

Amongst those at the weekend event were representatives from Aston Martin in Gaydon and Stratford based NFU Mutual.

Craig Watson, co-chair of the I AM Pride network at Aston Martin said: “It was incredible to see so many new faces stepping forward as allies. Having colleagues show up, be present, and walk with us means more than they probably realise.

“That visible support helps create a culture where people feel seen, valued and accepted– and that’s exactly what we’re trying to build.”

Posting on LinkedIn, large loss technical manager at NFU Mutual Becky Evans said: “What a privilege again to be part of Birmingham Pride with my wonderful Mutual Pride colleagues. Now more than ever we need to come together to support all of our community.”

Among the thousands who attended the Birmingham Pride procession through the city on Saturday with participants from south Warwickshire including Birmingham City FC who have their training ground in Henley-in-Arden. Photo: Mark Williamson

Among the thousands who attended the Birmingham Pride procession through the city on Saturday with participants from south Warwickshire including Aston Martin based at Gaydon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Among the thousands who attended the Birmingham Pride procession through the city on Saturday with participants from south Warwickshire including Aston Martin based at Gaydon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Among the thousands who attended the Birmingham Pride procession through the city on Saturday with participants from south Warwickshire including NFU Mutual based in Tiddington. Photo: Mark Williamson

Among the thousands who attended the Birmingham Pride procession through the city on Saturday with participants from south Warwickshire including Aston Martin based at Gaydon. Photo: Mark Williamson