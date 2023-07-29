South Warwickshire pub roars back into life as The Piston Club

A PUB which was forced to close more than three years ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic reoepned its doors on Thursday.

The Stag at Redhill has undergone an extensive refurbishment after it was bought by racing car boss Adam Weaver, who has also given the pub an automotive theme and name – The Piston Club.

Situated halfway between Stratford and Alcester on the A46, the interior now features classic car and motorsport memorabilia.