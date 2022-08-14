South Warwickshire pub reopens after £180k refurb project

THE Butchers Arms at Bishop’s Itchington has reopened following a £180,000 refurbishment.

The pub’s exterior has been redecorated, the garden has been restyled with new furniture and a stretch tent, while inside the bar area has been given a refresh.

The business is operated by Punch Pubs & Co and managed by Brian and Selena Ogden, who have been at the Butchers Arms for over a decade.

Selena said: "We absolutely love this pub and the community it serves. We’re thrilled with the results of the investment - it looks amazing, and we cannot wait for our guests and friends to come and have a look.”

Senior operations manager Sarah Edmunds said: "It’s a beautiful ‘proper’ local pub, and the investment we have completed here has really enhanced the offer. Brian and Selena are expert publicans with the passion and love for the local community that will ensure this pub's success for many years to come."