South Warwickshire property of the week: Stratford home with Japanese influence

THIS Corbusier-inspired town home is oozing with stylish decor, an abundance of light throughout and Zen garden with a Japanese influence.

The Limes, Bishopton (53523733)

The Limes, Bishopton, has plenty of eco elements and sits on the tree-lined Avenue, north of Stratford and is within walking distance of the town centre and Stratford Parkway railway station.

This four-bedroom property has high quality finishes in every room and boasts two en suites as well as a contemporary kitchen/dining room fitted with a range of integrated appliances.

The Limes, Bishopton (53523746)

Further benefits of this picturesque property include a driveway and garage – fitted with roller doors to front as well as power and solar panel controls – and planning permission to extend the single storey side/rear extension.

And if that wasn’t enough, outside is a recently completed two-tier Zen garden with Japanese influences.

The Limes, Bishopton (53523735)

The garden is filled with a mix of paved patios, fine stone beds, planted beds with mature shrubs and trees, steps leading up to two further patio seating areas and five-panel boundary fence.

The Limes is on the market with Peter Clarke’s Stratford branch for £895,000.

The Limes, Bishopton (53523738)

To arrange a viewing call 01789 415444 or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

The Limes, Bishopton (53523756)