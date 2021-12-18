A UNIQUE development of five luxury apartments, Naunton Lodge has been built and designed to offer a contemporary lifestyle with generous open-plan spaces, seamless ergonomics and private outdoor spaces for improved wellbeing.

Nestled within a mature and leafy setting in Banbury Road, Stratford, this bespoke development has an established feel for a new building and enjoys an excellent level of privacy due to the tree-lined boundaries and pillared front gates.

The remotely operated gates lead to a block paved courtyard area with bike storage and soft lighting. Each property has the benefit of a single carport and electric charging point, while the penthouse has a double carport. There is also allocated parking for each apartment and guests.

A great level of thought has been given to the interior layout and finish, with the core design principle based on a relaxed flow of accommodation with simple but high-quality fittings.

Upon entering the reception lobby, there is a generous open space filled with natural light through an expanse of glazing to the front and a bespoke staircase leading to the upper floor.

Feature lighting and tiled flooring are throughout the property and there’s also a central lift with flush threshold which provides easy access to the upper floors.

Located on the outskirts of the town centre, the development enjoys easy access to local amenities and on to the Warwickshire and Cotswolds countryside.

The apartments at Naunton Lodge are on the market with Vaughan Reynolds, with prices starting from £775,000 and up to £1.2million for The Penthouse apartment.

To arrange a viewing call 01789 292659 or visit www.vaughanreynolds.co.uk.

