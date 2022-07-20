South Warwickshire pet owner pays £1,000 for return of stolen dog

A DEVOTED dog owner paid £1,000 in cash for the return of his beloved spaniel, Connie, which was stolen in Shipston on Saturday. But his other dog, Alice, who was stolen at the same time, is still missing.

Connie and Alice were stolen from Shipston on Saturday (58056813)

Matthew Carvell, from Shipston, was left devastated when his two English springer spaniels were stolen from outside the Black Horse pub in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon. He said he spent this week constantly worrying about the welfare of his pets – Connie, aged eight months and Alice, aged 11, and feared he might not see them again.

However, on Tuesday he was re-united with Connie after he drove to a travellers’ site in Oxford and handed over £1,000.