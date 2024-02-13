South Warwickshire marina sells for £1.1m before going to auction

A MARINA business has sold for more than £1 million – a day before it was due to go to auction.

Fenny Marina, which is on the Oxford Canal at Station Fields in Fenny Compton, includes 85 boat berths, a three-bedroomed bungalow and extensive outbuildings.

Property agents Bond Wolfe said there was such strong interest from potential buyers that it sold for £1.1m before the planned auction last Thursday (8th February).

Fenny Marina has 85 berths.

It was bought by Crafted Boats Ltd, a family-owned firm of boat builders and repairers based in Bromsgrove.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said: “It was a pleasure acting for our client for whom we have successfully sold the marina.

“He can look forward to a well-earned rest after many years ownership and we are very pleased for the purchasers Crafted Boats Ltd, the ideal party to take the marina on to the next level.

“This is a perfect example of our unique hybrid open market and auction offering working in tandem.”

Fenny Marina, which had a guide price of £950,000, was originally developed in the 1970s and includes a separate dry dock business that pays £1,250 in rent per month to the marina.

The plot is on the Oxford Canal.

Aaron Pinder, a director of Crafted Boats Ltd, said: “Our plan for the marina is to continue to operate the mooring and services but to look at improving the facility.

“We will also be offering, as we do at our other sites, repaint jobs, hull and top side work, grit blasting and epoxy coating, pressure wash and blacking, plus engine repairs, to name just a few of our services.”