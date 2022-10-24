South Warwickshire man wins £12k car with help of two strangers
TWO strangers helped a man from Bearley win a £12,000 new car in a nationwide treasure hunt that ended in a field near Edstone.
Roofer Simon Muirhead, 40, was about to set off to work last Tuesday (18th October) when he received a call from two people in Manchester who had cracked the clues and found the location of the keys, which had been buried in a competition run by Scrap Car Comparison.
Realising they had little chance of getting to Warwickshire in time, the pair used Google Maps to contact a local business and help them win the car instead.
Simon was that lucky person, although he had to be convinced it wasn’t a prank.
However, he managed to be the first person on the scene to dig up the keys and claim the Fiat 500.
Alex, 51, from Stretford, said: “We looked at the location on Google Maps and saw there was a business nearby called RM Roofing. As we work for a company called RM Education ourselves, this felt like fate, so we called the number on their website and got through to Simon.”
Simon added: “I can’t quite believe it. I was just about to leave for work and I had a call from an unknown number, then the next thing I know they’re talking me through how to find the keys to a new car. I almost lost out on it as other people were turning up to try and find them, but I’m so pleased I dug them up before anyone else.
“My partner has a car that’s around a decade old, and has been concerned about a noise it makes, which could have led to a costly repair or two, but now we've got the perfect replacement.”