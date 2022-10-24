South Warwickshire man wins £12k car with help of two strangers

TWO strangers helped a man from Bearley win a £12,000 new car in a nationwide treasure hunt that ended in a field near Edstone.

Roofer Simon Muirhead, 40, was about to set off to work last Tuesday (18th October) when he received a call from two people in Manchester who had cracked the clues and found the location of the keys, which had been buried in a competition run by Scrap Car Comparison.

Simon with the Fiat he won with the help of two people from Manchester. (60167994)

Realising they had little chance of getting to Warwickshire in time, the pair used Google Maps to contact a local business and help them win the car instead.

Simon was that lucky person, although he had to be convinced it wasn’t a prank.

However, he managed to be the first person on the scene to dig up the keys and claim the Fiat 500.

Alex, 51, from Stretford, said: “We looked at the location on Google Maps and saw there was a business nearby called RM Roofing. As we work for a company called RM Education ourselves, this felt like fate, so we called the number on their website and got through to Simon.”

Simon added: “I can’t quite believe it. I was just about to leave for work and I had a call from an unknown number, then the next thing I know they’re talking me through how to find the keys to a new car. I almost lost out on it as other people were turning up to try and find them, but I’m so pleased I dug them up before anyone else.

“My partner has a car that’s around a decade old, and has been concerned about a noise it makes, which could have led to a costly repair or two, but now we've got the perfect replacement.”