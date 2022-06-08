South Warwickshire gets funding for Roald Dahl specialist nurse to support children with epilepsy

CHILDREN and young people with epilepsy will be able to get much-needed support from a specialist nurse, thanks to funding from the Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust was selected out of 35 other NHS organisations for funding to employ a Roald Dahl specialist nurse.

Roald Dahl nurse image (57211733)

The trust estimates that there could be more than 600 families who have children and young people living with epilepsy in the region who, without specialist support, would struggle to get the health and social care they need.

Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity and South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust are partnering for five years to share the cost of the specialist nurse.

Recruitment will start this summer. The new nurse will work within the trust’s epilepsy team, working across its four hospitals as well as working closely with GP surgeries, social care and schools.

Ellie Ward, the trust’s deputy director of nursing said: “This valuable position will support families, providing navigation and person centred support in line with our organisational values and our aspiration to address inequalities through their providing expert liaison between services.”

Michelle Kukielka, head of programmes at the charity and a former nurse, said: “Roald Dahl specialist nurses have a huge impact on patients' lives so being able to help many more seriously-ill children locally is amazing.”

She added: “There is so much more to do and we need the public’s help to do it. If people would like to donate to the charity, they can be reassured that all donations go directly to funding more specialist nurses - so every penny literally counts for seriously ill children and young people.”

Visit www.roalddahlcharity.org/donate.