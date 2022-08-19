Home   News   Article

South Warwickshire from the air - amazing photos taken from paramotor

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:33, 19 August 2022
 | Updated: 09:34, 19 August 2022

WHILE some like to play sport, tackle a DIY project, do a spot of gardening or head to a restaurant in their leisure time, Mark Pugh has his mind on higher matters.

The Wilmcote resident likes to take to the skies with a paramotor strapped his back and admire the south Warwickshire countryside from 1,000 feet up.

Photo: Mark Pugh (58599698)
Photo: Mark Pugh (58599698)

The 57-year-old first took flight in October 2017 and has since spent many hours taking in his bird’s eye view and sharing the images he says he is “privileged” to take.

