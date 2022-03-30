South Warwickshire friends on a mission to take ambulances to Ukraine

FOUR friends are on a mission to deliver aid to Ukraine, having bought two former NHS ambulances which will be filled with medical supplies ahead of a trip to Poland.

Alf Rajkowski, a retired property developer from Hampton Lucy, will be joined by friends Mark Pritchard-Jeffs, Bogdan Letkowski and Richard Timmas for the drive to the Poland-Ukraine border on Wednesday.

The two for NHS ambulances heading to Poland fillled with medical supplies to be driven by Bogdan Letkowski and Alf Rajkowski who funded the purchase were pictured at Snitterfield Sports Club on Monday along with Corrine Elliott, finance director for Ambulance Aid, Dr Tania Herbery of Medical Aid Ukraine and Claudine Pearson, Director of Ambulance Aid Ltd. Photo: Mark Williamson S26/3/22/7948. (55757117)

Alf and Mark bought the ambulances and, along with members of the Snitterfield Sports Club, on Monday launched Ambulance Aid, a limited company set up to buy de-commissioned NHS ambulances to be delivered to paramedic services in Ukraine.