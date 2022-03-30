South Warwickshire friends on a mission to take ambulances to Ukraine
Published: 13:08, 30 March 2022
| Updated: 13:13, 30 March 2022
FOUR friends are on a mission to deliver aid to Ukraine, having bought two former NHS ambulances which will be filled with medical supplies ahead of a trip to Poland.
Alf Rajkowski, a retired property developer from Hampton Lucy, will be joined by friends Mark Pritchard-Jeffs, Bogdan Letkowski and Richard Timmas for the drive to the Poland-Ukraine border on Wednesday.
Alf and Mark bought the ambulances and, along with members of the Snitterfield Sports Club, on Monday launched Ambulance Aid, a limited company set up to buy de-commissioned NHS ambulances to be delivered to paramedic services in Ukraine.