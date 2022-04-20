South Warwickshire fraudster issued fake 'Covid-free' certificates to holidaymakers

A FRAUDSTER conned holidaymakers into paying for fake Covid-19 ‘fit to fly’ certificates, charging between £60 and £149 per person.

Saranjeet Trina Kandola, 41, traded as ‘Travel Test Solutions Ltd’, a business that offered PCR tests for holidaymakers.

However, despite visits to customers’ homes to take swabs, no laboratory tests were ever carried out and the Covid-free certificates Kandola issued were worthless.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service launched an investigation after some customers became concerned that the certificates they had received were fake.

The certificates provided by the business claimed that testing had been carried out by a Coventry-based laboratory. However, the laboratory told Travel Test Solutions Ltd customers who contacted them that they had not conducted any work for Kandola’s firm.

After trading standards officers were first alerted to Travel Test Solutions Ltd, on 21st December 2020, they contacted the business on the same day and the firm stopped trading.

Last Wednesday (13th April) at Coventry Magistrates’ Court, Kandola, of South View Road, Leamington, pleaded guilty to five offences contrary to the Fraud Act 2006.

She will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 11th May.

Warwickshire county councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “It is unbelievable that someone should seek to attempt to scam holidaymakers in this way, leading people to believe that they were Covid-19 free when they could very well have had the virus.”

He added: “I’m delighted that Warwickshire Trading Standards Officers acted quicky to uncover this fraud and prevent other holidaymakers losing out.”