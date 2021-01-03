South Warwickshire Foundation Trust hospitals experience peak number of covid patients

MORE Covid patients than ever are currently being treated by South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, it has confirmed to the Herald.

For weeks, rumours have circulated on social media that Warwick Hospital was at maximum capacity.

While the hospital would not confirm exact figures, statistics published by NHS England indicate there is still some capacity across SWFT hospitals, which include Leamington, Stratford and Shipston, as well as Warwick.

According to the statistics, as of 28th December, the infection rate was 246 per 100,000 in the Stratford area.

Across SWFT there were 81 beds occupied by Covid patients, with six currently on ventilation, on 2nd January.

According to calculations released on 22nd December – when there were 61 patients with coronavirus in SWFT hospitals – bed occupancy was at 89.59 per cent, with covid occupancy accounting for 20 per cent of beds. This left 32 beds unoccupied.

A SWFT spokesperson said: “Our staff are working extremely hard at the moment to manage the increased demand we are experiencing. We are currently caring for more patients with Covid-19 than we have had at any other point during this year. We are asking the public to help us by following the government’s social distancing rules and by choosing the right services if they feel unwell.”

They added: “The safety of our patients is our number one priority and we have stringent infection control measures in place, so if you do need to come to one of our hospitals we can assure you they are safe, but please take precautions by wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands. Thank you for your support at this challenging time and for helping us to control the spread of the virus.”