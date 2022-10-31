South Warwickshire football club's appeal after vandals strike

A CHILDREN’S football club is appealing for help to replace kit destroyed by vandals.

Meon Vale FC, which includes 150 youngsters across seven teams, needs £2,000 to buy two new goals.

Meon Vale FC coaches Charlotte Hartiss and Dave Holden with some of the clubâs squad members. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60245220)

The club suffered a knock-back when poles were deliberately snapped and nets burnt on two goals.

Football coach Charlotte Hartiss is holding a raffle to raise money and has called on local companies to donate prizes that will help it reach its target.

The club recently moved to Stratford after five years based near Evesham, where it went under the name of the Honeybourne Harriers.

Charlotte told how the goals were ruined while the club was still based at its old location.

Although most of the equipment was padlocked and chained in a storage box, the goals were too big to be put in there so had to be kept on the field with padlocks and chains to stop them being removed.

Team coaches were dismayed when they discovered the goals had been deliberately damaged.

“With some of them, we'll have to replace nets and poles but with others we’ll have to replace the whole unit because it's just not repairable,” she said.

“As a club, we hold lots of events where we invite people in the community to come and have a fun day with us and get to know what we're about.

“We felt really quite disappointed by what happened, because somebody had deliberately gone out of their way to damage our things.”

Charlotte, who coaches Little Kickers for 3-6-year-olds and the under-10s, is planning more fundraising events including a quiz later this year.

She explained: “For a little club like us £2,000 is a lot of money.

“We rely on fundraising just to keep ticking over and buy all the things necessary to run the club.

“But then to have to find this much extra on top, we've got to pull a rabbit out of the hat, somehow.”

A couple of Stratford business owners have already come to the rescue including a convenience store offering vouchers and a hair stylist willing to donate a free cut and blow dry.

Mum-of-three Charlotte, whose own children play for teams in the group, added: “The club is very close knit, a bit like a big family.

“Our priority is the children so we don't trial any child - if you want to come and play football and we have a space in that group, you can come and play football.

“We don't care if you've never kicked a football before, just come along - it’s a great chance to get out of the house and do something fun.”

Anyone who can help with prizes can contact Charlotte via the Herald, or search for Meon Vale FC on Facebook.