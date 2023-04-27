South Warwickshire foodbank marks decade of putting food on tables

ARDEN Foodbank held a lunch at Great Alne last week to mark its tenth anniversary – but manager Susan Kinnersley was quick to point out that it was not a celebration.

In its first year of operating, Arden Foodbank fed a total of 212 adults and children from the Alcester and Studley distribution centres. Ten years later the number has soared to 2,337 in the last year. From 2013 to 2023 the foodbank has provided food for 5,331 people, which adds up to a massive 69,500kg of food handed out in emergency food parcels.

Foodbank volunteers, from left, Janet Poultney, Christine Dyer, team leader, and Zoe Beck at work at the Methodist Church in Studley. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mrs Kinnersley thinks its “dreadful” that foodbanks need to exist in this country, one of the most prosperous nations in the world.