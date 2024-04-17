South Warwickshire firm fined £25k after noise caused residents sleepless nights

A STUDLEY business has been fined £25,000 for causing a noise nuisance which prevented nearby residents from getting a good night’s sleep.

Ricor Ltd, an engineering firm specialising in metal pressings for the automotive industry, was taken to court by Stratford District Council following residents’ complaints that noise from the presses was impacting their lives.

At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court at the end of March and following a guilty plea, Ricor was fined and ordered to pay the council’s costs of £15,000 for breaching a noise abatement notice.

The council’s environmental health team investigated the noise claims.

Judge Qureshi also ordered the company, which is based at Arrow Works, Birmingham Road, to pay £5,000 compensation to two residents, plus a victim surcharge of £190.

SDC said complaints were originally made in 2021 by residents of Redditch Road, Studley. They claimed that the noise from the presses were impacting their sleep and the reasonable enjoyment of their properties.

SDC’s environmental health team investigated the claims, taking measurements within the residents’ bedrooms, and found that the noise levels were a “statutory nuisance”.

Officers served a noise abatement notice on Ricor on 21st, October 2021, giving the firm 21 days to stop the noise nuisance. However, despite the environmental health team working with the company, the noise continued with evidence of a low, repetitive thumping that could be heard in nearby properties day and night.

One resident stated that on one occasion the press was “so loud that the windows were physically vibrating” and that they frequently had to turn up the TV to hear it. They also resorted to sleeping downstairs where it was quieter.

SDC started legal proceedings under s80 of the Environmental Protection Act for failing to comply with the notice on various dates between 12th November 2021 and 20th October 2022.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem), environmental and neighbourhood services portfolio holder, said: “Prosecution is always a last resort in cases such as this as no-one wants to see a local business hit with a financial penalty. However, officers have a duty to investigate any reports that claim the operation of a business is impacting negatively on a neighbour’s quality of life.”