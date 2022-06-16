South Warwickshire families hit with extra £95 bill to cover school bus firm's fuel costs

PARENTS are angry after being told they must fork out almost £100 extra for their children’s school bus passes to cover the rocketing cost of fuel.

The Green Bus Company, which operates school services in and around Stratford and Alcester, has invoked a clause in its terms and conditions to levy a surcharge. In an email to parents last week, Green Bus Company boss Ian Mack wrote that he was sorry but the rise in diesel costs has left him with ‘no alternative but to make the fuel surcharge’ of £95.

Citing the war in Ukraine, he pointed to how the price of diesel has shot up from £1.06 per litre in May 2020 to reach £1.90. And he explained the Birmingham-based bus company’s annual fuel bill will be £200,000 higher than budgeted. The retrospective, one-off charge applies to all 2021-22 bus passes covering the period 1st August, 2021 to 31st July, 2022.

Ian Mack (57273983)

Mr Mack told the Herald: “We don’t like doing it but contractually, we are entitled to do it. We’re paying double what we were and that’s not sustainable.