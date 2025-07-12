South Warwickshire care home makes a splash to raise cash
Published: 11:00, 12 July 2025
A STRATFORD care home raised £400 for charity by holding a car-themed fundraising event on Saturday (5th July).
You could have your car washed at Care UK’s Ambleside home in Dodwell, see a vintage vehicle and take part in competitive Scalextric while supporting Race Against Dementia, which funds dementia research.
Among the residents enjoying the day was 100-year-old Joyce Boland, who served as an army driver during the war.
She said: “It was a lovely day, the children and staff worked hard washing the cars. It was also very nostalgic seeing a Jeep, it brought back lots of memories for me.”