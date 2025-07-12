South Warwickshire care home makes a splash to raise cash

A STRATFORD care home raised £400 for charity by holding a car-themed fundraising event on Saturday (5th July).

You could have your car washed at Care UK’s Ambleside home in Dodwell, see a vintage vehicle and take part in competitive Scalextric while supporting Race Against Dementia, which funds dementia research.

Dawn Brown, Aggie Wrobel, Richard Humphrey Eve Hemming, aged nine, and Jaxson Harrison, nine, pictured making a splash at the Ambleside Care Home car wash on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

Among the residents enjoying the day was 100-year-old Joyce Boland, who served as an army driver during the war.

She said: “It was a lovely day, the children and staff worked hard washing the cars. It was also very nostalgic seeing a Jeep, it brought back lots of memories for me.”