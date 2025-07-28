South Warwickshire campaign to reduce fatal road accidents involving young drivers gathering pace

THE campaign to bring in measures to reduce fatal road accidents involving young drivers is gathering pace in south Warwickshire.

Among those spearheading the campaign are Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella and Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner.

One of the most devastating accidents in recent times occurred in April 2023 when three teenagers – Henry Purcell, aged 17, Tilly Seccombe, aged 16 and Frank Wormald, aged 16 – died as a result of a collision on the B4035 Campden Road between Chipping Campden and Shipston.

They were passengers in a Ford Fiesta driven by Edward Spencer, aged 19, who had passed his driving test only six weeks before the accident. This year he admitted causing death by careless driving and also causing serious injury by careless driving (a woman and two young children travelling in another car continue to receive treatment for their life-changing injuries).

Spencer, from Newbold-on-Stour, was sentenced to two years in a young offenders’ institution and banned from driving for eight years.

Last year 25 people died in road accidents in Warwickshire, with an additional 299 seriously injured.

Campaigners are calling for the UK to introduce a Graduated Licensing System (GDL), used in countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and across the United States.

Under GDL the measures often include no late-night driving, limits on carrying same-age passengers and a minimum learning period before taking a practical test. The aim is to have a step-by-step system to help young, inexperienced drivers build confidence and skills gradually, safeguarding them during their most vulnerable months on the road.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Ms Perteghella told the Herald: “We know that graduated licences can save young people’s lives. The organisation Brake has called for these type of licences to be introduced. They work in other countries.

“The government must review its position and work with charities and organisations to look at improving road safety and safeguarding our young people.”

Ms Perteghella recently wrote to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander asking her department to look at the case for introducing a graduated licensing system for young and newly qualified drivers in England.

In her letter, Ms Perteghella said: “I have met with families, both in my constituency and in Parliament, whose lives have been devastated by road traffic accidents, and who are now turning to their elected representatives in the hope of meaningful action to improve road safety.”

Ms Perteghella reminded Ms Alexander that government figures from 2023 showed that a quarter of all fatalities from car collisions involved at least one young car driver.

“In that year alone, 1,417 young drivers in the UK suffered serious or fatal injuries,” she wrote. “In total, 4,959 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes involving young drivers.”

In a parliamentary question in February this year Ms Perteghella asked the Transport Secretary whether she’d made an assessment of the potential impact of graduated driving licences on levels of deaths of young drivers.

The minister responded: “Whilst we are not considering graduated driving licences, the government treats road safety with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to reducing the numbers of those killed and injured on our roads.

“We absolutely recognise that young people are disproportionately victims of tragic accidents on our roads, and we are considering measures and their potential impacts to tackle the root causes of this without unfairly penalising young drivers.”

Recently leading voices from policing, medicine, academia, driver education and bereaved families came together for a special webinar in a united call for a smarter, safer approach to young driver licensing.

The “Safeguarding Young Drivers” event was organised by Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) and was co-hosted by Durham’s police and crime commissioner Joy Allen and Warwickshire’s Philip Seccombe.

Afterwards Mr Seccombe said: “The event heard from a wide range of experts who are clearly making the case that a change to the law is required and that greater protection is needed to safeguard young people on our roads.

“The government has said it does not want to introduce graduated driver licensing, however the evidence from around the world is that it can save lives and make a real difference in reducing the tragedy that every road death and serious injury brings.”

According to evidence from Canada, fatal accidents among 16-year-olds fell by 73 per cent in the first year of the introduction of graduated driver licensing.