ROCKETING energy costs are prompting south Warwickshire homeowners to switch to cheaper ‘green’ options, such as solar panels.

With electricity and gas prices set to rise again from 1st October, companies offering renewable energy systems such as solar panels, which can slash bills by more than 50 per cent, have been flooded with enquiries.

Stratford Energy Solutions, based at Avenue Farm Industrial Estate, has posted a notice on its website which says it is not taking enquiries due to ‘record levels being received over the last few weeks’.