South Warwickshire bus firm sale was about saving money, say bosses

Henley-based Johnsons Coach & Bus Travel is selling its Excelbus operation in a deal that affects more than 50 bus drivers.

The sale, which will end more than two decades of Johnsons’s involvement in local bus services, includes 18 buses and other assets such as ticket machines and stock.

Johnsons is selling its bus operation. (56501708)

The deal with Diamond Bus, owned by Midlands-based group Rotala plc, is due to be completed by 29th May and covers all bus services provided by Johnsons including the X20 Stratford to Solihull, the 150 Redditch to Birmingham and Stratford’s Park and Ride services.