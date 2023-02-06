South Warwickshire bakery is on the rise with £500,000 investment

A FAMILY-run bakery in Studley has sunk a lot of dough into making its fortunes rise.

The Knights, who own and run Bruno’s Bakery, have invested half a million pounds into their business.This includes moving to bigger premises, doubling their workforce and opening a café on site.

The High Street bakery firm was started by Brian and Joanne Knight more than 30 years ago. Although the couple are still heavily involved, their children Joe and Barney Knight, and Harriet Spiller have taken over day-to-day running. Joe, 32, handles sales and marketing while Barney, 28, is head baker. Harriet, 33 and a nurse, joined mid-way through the expansion.