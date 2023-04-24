South Warwickshire athlete scoops gold at the World Transplant Games

A TRIATHLETE has scooped a gold medal at the World Transplant Games.

Mike Grisenthwaite, who lives in Meon Vale, travelled to Perth, Australia to represent Great Britain.

Mike Grisenthwaite at the Transplant Games.

The 60-year-old won his age category in the sprint triathlon which included a 500m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run.

The father-of-two posted on social media: “When you focus everything into a single event and all goes exactly to plan. Amazing venue, awesome support, and a perfect result.”

The event, which took place last week, is open to those who have had organ, stem cell or bone marrow transplants.

Mike Grisenthwaite at the Transplant Games.

Mike is also chief executive of Alderminster-based charity Cyclists Fighting Cancer, which he founded in 2005 after his own five-year battle with blood cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer, which has shops in Alderminster, Manchester and Cheltenham, works with children and young people living with cancer and provides lightweight bikes, tandems and specially adapted trikes.

In January, Olympic gold medal cyclists Dame Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny became patrons of the charity, which has given more than 9,000 bikes to children with cancer.