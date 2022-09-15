South Warwickshire artist's tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

BIDFORD artist Baz Crowcroft is known for his life-like portraits. In June he created a bright and bold image of The Queen against a Stratford skyline which the Herald ran on our front cover to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Upon the news of The Queen’s death, Baz once again chose to pay an artistic tribute.

Portrait of the Queen by Baz Crowcroft (59282634)

He explained: “I really wanted to do a piece to celebrate the life of The Queen. I specialise in pastel pencils and I worked on the drawing over the space of two days. The final piece took just over eight hours to complete.”