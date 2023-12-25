South Warwickshire 5-year-old sold his toys to help others at Christmas

FIVE-YEAR-OLD Sebastian Pagano got a surprise visit from Father Christmas after the big man heard about his kind-hearted generosity.

The youngster raised £150 by selling his old toys and he then used the money to buy lots of new toys which he donated to Escape Arts’ Grotto on the Go, a festive scheme which takes gifts to families who have been nominated for a bit of Christmas cheer.

Proud mum Claire, who lives in Meon Vale, said: “My five-year-old has a heart of gold and instead of adding the money to his money box, he wanted to spend the money on Christmas presents for other boys and girls.”