The regular Record & CD Fair returns to the Stratford Leisure Centre tomorrow - Easter Monday, 21st April - in the main sports hall, 10am to 4pm; entry £1, under 14s free.

Collectors look through the vinyl at the record and cd fair at Stratford Leisure Centre on Monday. Photo: Iain Duck.

Organiser Karen Johnson says: “There has been a boom in vinyl record buying over the last few years with all generations seeming to be buying record players. Our event at the Leisure centre is unique for this area as it has 65 tables of vinyl CDs and also music memorabilia covering all genres of music from the 50s to 2025 new releases, this represents several thousands of items on sale - LPs, 45s, 12"singles and CDs.