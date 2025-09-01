‘Sort Stratford’s pavements before another person ends up injured’

A MAN whose 90-year-old mother broke her arm and shoulder after tripping on an uneven pavement slab in Stratford town centre, is calling on the council to act.

Neil Wilkinson, who lives in Stratford, complained to Warwickshire County Council (WCC) after his mum Peggy fell in Wood Street.

As well as two painful fractures, Peggy, now 92, also badly bruised her face, was in a lot of pain and took a whole year to recover.

The Herald has written about problems with uneven pavements many times before, but Neil says he wants to see the offending paving slabs swapped for bonded resin.

FoI data obtained from Warwickshire County Council (WCC) shows 58 recorded injuries due to pavements in Stratford since 2020. As a result, WCC has paid out £141,000 in compensation over four years.

A WCC highways insurance report logging inspections on Wood Street between December 2022 and December 2024 pinpoints hazards such as loose flagstones and damaged pavement slabs in Wood Street and Rother Street.

Trip blackspots include outside Betfred, NatWest, Oxfam, Diva Brows, Bella Italia, FatFace, the Job Centre Plus, the Autism Shop, Castle Fine Art, Sabai Sabai and William Hill.

90-year-old Peggy Wilkinson is campaigning for safer pavements in Stratford having tripped in Wood Street breaking her arm and shoulder. Photo: Mark Williamson

WCC’s director of highways Richard Fenwick wrote to Neil saying he was sorry to hear of his mother’s trip and injury.

He pointed out: “…from a moral point of view, one injury is too many and a big reason many of us are here is to help prevent things like this happening at all”.

But he cited legislation saying highways authorities can’t be expected to know the condition of the entire road and pavement network at any one time.

He added WCC inspects busy pavements and highways, like those highlighted by Neil, once a month.

Mr Fenwick wrote: “As a highway authority, we have a duty under law to ensure the highway is safe. This is absolute, however, the Highways Act sets out a special defence based on the fact it is impossible to know the state of the entirety of the highways network at any one time.

“Highways authorities, including Warwickshire, put in place a system of routine safety inspections and a policy which sets out what would constitute a potentially dangerous defect, which is available to the public.”

And although Mr Fenwick agreed slabs are more challenging to maintain than tarmac or bonded resin, he said the “character and aesthetics of the beautiful town of Stratford, as well as its heritage, has to be a consideration when schemes are put in place”.

He added: “Whilst it might be easy to argue from a highways maintenance point of view that tarmacking or using resin on all slabbed/paved footway areas would potentially reduce the number of trips, there are other types of defects which can form in tarmac such as potholes and I’m sure many businesses and residents would not accept such a proposal.”

But Neil, who works for Stratford District Council, said he believes the number of recorded injuries and compensation paid is “just the tip of the iceberg” and it’s still a huge hazard.

He said: “I work in the town centre and see for myself every week the extent of the problem.

Pavement outside Robert Dyas, High Street, Stratford, August 2025Pic credit: Neil Wilkinson

“Not a week goes by when I don’t see someone hurt by these uneven slabs.

“The other day I saw a lady trip on an uneven paving slab quite badly in Greenhill Street and smash her face.

“The 58 recorded injuries are just the tip of the iceberg as most are not reported.

“Assuming that only one in four are reported, that’s 232 people these pavements have hurt – people who left home without injuries but have returned home with injuries, often via the hospital.”

He added: “The pavements should never have been slabbed, as they are well known for becoming uneven. “Resin-bound paving or similar should have been used - someone at WCC made a huge mistake.

“Does WCC just intend to keep repairing and paying compensation, or will it make a safe walkway?

“After seeing what my mother went through, I urge WCC to act to stop people being injured.”