Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Despite their name, centipedes don’t have 100 legs?

2. WHO AM I? TV panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks has been running since the late Nineties, do you know these three regular stars from the show’s early years?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these locations is the odd one out?

Bristol, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Manchester, Portsmouth, Southend.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The film Captain Corelli's Mandolin was released

▶ Tony Blair was Prime Minister

▶ England qualified for the World Cup thanks to an injury-time free kick from captain David Beckham against Greece

▶ Charles Ingram won TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, but the £1m prize is later cancelled after he was accused of cheating

5. WHAT'S COOKING: We’re going retro this week. How many of these four Seventies sweets can you name?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Who was the European captain at last month’s Ryder Cup?

7. POPTEASER: Which huge global hit opens with these lines?

She was more like a beauty queen from a movie scene

I said, "Don't mind, but what do you mean, I am the one

Who will dance on the floor in the round?"

8. WORDWISE: What six-letter medical condition name begins with a vowel, ends with a vowel, and has no vowels in between?

9. WHO... in our Royal Family was born in these years?

▶ 1950

▶ 1984

▶ 2018

10. WHAT… colour is a polar bear’s skin?

11. WHERE... in Britain is Greenham Common?

12. WHICH… comedy duo wrote Gavin & Stacey?

13. WHERE AM I? Off the coasts of France and Italy, can you name the two main islands pictured here?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True, centipedes can have anywhere from 15 to over 300 legs, but they always have an odd number of pairs of legs. One pair of legs is found on each body segment, but since the total number of pairs is always odd, the total number of legs can never be exactly 100: 2 From left, Phill Jupitus, Bill Bailey and Mark Lamarr; 3 They all have major international airports, apart from Portsmouth; 4 2001; 5 Fizzy Cola Bottles, Licorice Allsorts, Flying Saucers and Jelly Berries; 6 Luke Donald; 7 Billie Jean by Michael Jackson; 8 Asthma; 9 Anne Princess Royal, Prince Harry and Prince Louis; 10 Jet black; 11 Berkshire; 12 Ruth Jones and James Corden; 13 Corsica and Sardinia.