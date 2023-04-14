Son denies murdering mother who died in Chipping Campden

A SON has denied murdering his 84-year-old mother at their home in Chipping Campden.

Beatrice Corry, Volunteer at Campden Home Nursing, receiving Volunteer of the Month award in 2019. Photo: Scott McNealy (63557657)

Matthew Corry, 45, pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday (12th April).

Police were called to their home on High Street at 12.10am on Friday, 6th January, where Beatrice Corry was found with head injuries. She later died.

Mr Corry, who appeared before the court via video-link, was remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for 3rd July.