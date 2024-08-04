DOUBTS have been cast over how the fire service has created its new operating model as it starts to make on-call firefighters redundant.

As previously reported, Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet approved proposals by the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) to change its fire cover and make firefighters redundant on 16th July. Following a review of how WFRS use its resources, a public consultation took place earlier this year, and despite vociferous objections to changes to the on-call system, its new model will effectively do away with these part-time firefighters, trained members of the community who respond to emergency calls.

The cabinet’s approval of the plans included £1.75m to fund the new operating model, which the fire service maintains will provide better coverage.